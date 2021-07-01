National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to step down

National Security Adviser and head of the National Security Council (NSC) Meir Ben-Shabbat informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening of his desire to step down after having served in the position for four years.

Upon the formation of the government, NSC head Ben-Shabbat acceded to Prime Minister Bennett's request to stay on in order to facilitate the maintenance of stability and functional continuity. NSC head Ben-Shabbat assisted the government and its team as they assumed office.

NSC head Ben-Shabbat will stay on until the end of August 2021. The Prime Minister will appoint a replacement to the position of head of the National Security Council in the near future, while providing for an orderly transition with the outgoing head of the NSC.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked NSC head Ben-Shabbat for his great contribution to the national security of the State of Israel.

"I would like to commend Meir Ben-Shabbat for the long years in which he has successfully and professionally contributed to the security of Israel. Meir has served in a series of positions and has shown impressive achievements in all of them; he has a deep understanding of the diplomatic and security challenges facing the State of Israel. Even during the corona crisis, Meir has worked day and night for the health of the citizens of Israel; his performance is worthy of esteem. I am certain that he will yet make a great contribution to the State of Israel," said Bennett.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked Meir Ben-Shabbat and said, "On my behalf and on behalf of the defense establishment, I would like to thank Meir Ben-Shabbat for his service for decades for the security and internal resilience of the State of Israel. Meir has taken part in significant formative processes in the region in recent years, and I am sure he will continue to serve the State of Israel in the future as well."

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Together with all the citizens of Israel, I thank from the bottom of my heart the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, for his exceptional service to Israel's security."

"Meir has helped me a lot in overt and covert actions to ensure our security and our future, and in achieving the historic peace agreements we brought between Israel and the Arab countries. I thank him for his dedicated service in the successful fight we led against the coronavirus, which made Israel the first country in the world to emerge from the global pandemic."

"Meir - Thank you for long nights and busy days. The people of Israel owe you a big thank you," Netanyahu added.