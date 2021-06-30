Ohio man pleads guilty to anti-Semitic harassement of Jewish neighbors

A Columbus, Ohio man who was facing a federal hate crime charge for allegedly harassing his Jewish neighbors by shouting anti-Semitic slurs and threats has pleaded guilty in federal court to criminally interfering with their right to fair housing.

Douglas G. Schifer, 66, of the Olde Towne East district of Columbus, was accused of repeatedly yelling anti-Semitic obscenities at his Jewish neighbors Nick and Tiffany Kinney in November 2020. The couple had recently moved into the neighborhood from California.

In a previous court appearance, they testified that he screamed “Hitler should have gassed you” and “That’s why he put you people in furnaces,” among other vulgarities.

That night as they were watching TV, Schifer threw rocks at their patio door and windows, shattering both. The incident was recorded on a doorbell camera.

Plea documents also detailed that Schifer threatened to poison the couple’s dog.

“I will poison your dog if it comes back to the fence,” he said.

He also admitted to threatening to shoot their dog and threatening to “burn to the ground” their garage that they were renovating into an apartment.

In January, Schifer refused to cooperate with an FBI investigation. His lawyer, Sam Shamansky, said at the time that his client planned to plead not guilty, stating that Schifer had not intended to offend his neighbors.

Schifer faces up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.