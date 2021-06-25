Stabbing attack foiled near Yitzhar, terrorist neutralized

A knife-wielding Palestinian Arab terrorist knife attempted on Friday afternoon to carry out a stabbing attack in Mitzpe Yitzhar in Samaria.

The security coordinator of the community shot the attacker in the lower body and neutralized him. No Israelis were injured.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "A suspect was identified by IDF lookouts a short time ago as he approached the settlement of Yitzhar in the area of ​​the Samaria Regional Brigade."

"Yitzhar's military security coordinator arrived at the scene and identified the knife-wielding suspect. In response, the military security coordinator began a suspicious arrest procedure that included firing at his lower body. IDF soldiers arrived at the scene, there are no casualties to our forces. The terrorist was neutralized."

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, spoke with the Yitzhar military security coordinator, who captured the terrorist and praised him for his swift and determined action.

"A murderous attack was prevented, this is how one must act in the face of terrorism. I strengthen the residents of Yitzhar and the IDF soldiers, and all the residents of the State of Israel. We will defeat terrorism together with unity and determination," said Dagan.

