UN Human Rights Council singles out Israel yet again

Out of the ten items on the agenda for next session, nine are general or procedural. Guess what the tenth is about...

The executive director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer, has decried a recent decision of the UN Human Rights Council to single out – yet again – Israel for condemnation.

“Tomorrow, the UN Human Rights Council opens a three-week session with an agenda item on only one nation: Israel,” Neuer wrote on Twitter. “There is no agenda item on Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Algeria, Hamas, Turkey, Russia, Egypt, China, Qatar, Cuba, Syria, Iran…”

UN Human Rights Council agenda
Ten items are listed on the HRC’s agenda. The first three are largely procedural in nature; the next three are general in scope, and then comes item seven: “Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.”

Human rights abuses around the world are not addressed in the final three items on the list, either, which address “racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia…” in general terms.

In short, no surprises.



