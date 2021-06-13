MK Avidar of Yisrael Beytenu won't commit to voting with faction

MK Eli Avidar of Yisrael Beytenu rejected a proposal to be appointed minister in the Ministry of Finance and is expected to vote independently and perhaps even contrary to the position of party chairman Avigdor Liberman.

Following his refusal of Liberman's offer that he be appointed minister in the Ministry of Finance, Hemed Amar is expected to serve in this position, while Oded Forer will serve as Minister of Agriculture, the Negev and the Galilee.

This means that from now on the party will no longer have seven MKs voting together automatically, but must be spoken to separately on each issue.