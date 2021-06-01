Sa'ar's demands authority over Judea and Samaria petitions

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar demanded in coalition negotiations that he be given the responsibility of the submission of state responses to the Supreme Court on all issues related to the communities of Judea and Samaria.

This is not a new arrangement but a revival of an arrangement that existed in the years in which Ayelet Shaked was Justice Minister.

Shaked employed a special adviser to the ministry on these petitions, Adv. Amir Fischer, and any state response to the petition to the Supreme Court that concerned the settlements also went through him and was required to obtain his approval.

The leaders of the 'Change Bloc' parties arrived at the Kfar HaMaccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan this afternoon, with the aim of finally closing the agreements that will allow the formation of a government headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

Yair Lapid, whose mandate from the president will end tomorrow at midnight, hopes to inform the president and the speaker of the Knesset by 11:00 AM tomorrow that he has succeeded in forming a government.

The reason for this is the desire of Lapid and Bennett to swear in the government as early as next Wednesday and not to allow Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to postpone the swearing in until the beginning of the following week.

Despite this, the agreements between the various parties have not yet been concluded, and the intention to announce its establishment to date at 8 PM tonight has not materialized in the face of hurdles in the negotiations.

Channel 12 News reported that elements involved in the negotiations accuse New Hope leader Ze'ev Elkin of imposing difficulties on the formation of the government by raising unreasonable demands.

The Yamina party stated that they do not intend to waive the requirement to appoint Minister Ayelet Shaked as a member of the Judicial Selection Committee, but no agreement has yet been reached on the matter.