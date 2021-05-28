Israel to sell 2,000 ventilators

Israel plans to sell medical equipment purchased during the coronavirus pandemic for tens of millions of shekels, Kan 11 reported.

According to the report, in the coming days the State will place a large amount of medical equipment - bought during the pandemic and as yet untouched - up for sale.

Among the equipment for sale are over 2,000 ventilators and other machines, mostly connected to treatment of ventilated patients, such as monitors and drop counters. The total cost of the equipment to be offered for sale is in the tens of millions of shekels.

The Health Ministry is expected to publish a tender in the coming days, and the price will be decided as part of a competitive process. However, the sale of approximately 50 ventilators to ICL was recently approved without a tender, at a price which reflects a discount of approximately 30% when compared to the original price of the machines. The sale to ICL was approved without a tender due to the fact that the machines were slated to be donated to the Indian government as humanitarian aid during their coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The Ministry told Kan 11 that the equipment being sold was extraneous and more than what Israel has decided it needs for emergencies, and therefore there is no reason to continue storing the equipment. Since the money which was used to purchase the equipment came from a special coronavirus budget and not from the Health Ministry's usual budget, the revenue from the sale will be considered state revenue.

The Health Ministry added that the revenue is expected to be used for other coronavirus-related issues, or for any other purpose agreed upon by the Health and Finance ministries, but that at this stage a final decision has not yet been made.