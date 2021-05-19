Former Shabak chief: Israel advancing towards ceasefire

Israel may be headed towards a ceasefire, former Shabak (Israel Security Agency) chief Yoram Cohen told Kan News.

In his opinion, a ceasefire is close, "unless the defense system has a hidden interest in doing significant damage - such as striking very senior officials, launch sites, or government sites."

"I hope that we have done everything we planned to do - and if not - we can continue this for another few days," he added.

On Wednesday morning, an IDF spokesperson said that Israel made at least two attempts to eliminate Mohammed Deif, the chief of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

However, in both instances, the supreme commander of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization managed to evade IDF forces.