IDF made two attempts to eliminate Hamas supreme military chief

Israel made at least two attempts to eliminate the supreme commander of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, an IDF spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

Since the beginning of the latest wave of rocket attacks from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip last Monday, Israel’s counter-terror operation – dubbed Guardian of the Walls – has at least twice targeted Mohammed Deif, the chief of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

In both attempts, Deif managed to evade IDF forces.

IDF Spokesperson, Brigadier General Hidai Zilberman told journalists Wednesday morning that that the Israeli military struck Hamas’ massive underground tunnel network in the southern Gaza Strip, the ‘metro’, for the fifth time.

The latest strikes on the metro involved some 50 warplanes striking a 12-kilometer stretch of the ‘metro’ last night, dropping 110 precision-guided bombs.

In addition, the IDF struck multiple targets in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.

In response to rocket attacks on Beer Sheva and other towns in southern Israel, the IDF struck at terror targets in Khan Yunis and Rafiah in the southern Gaza Strip, eliminating ten terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.