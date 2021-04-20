MK Yinon Azoulay: 'We won't work with Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid'

MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) on Tuesday responded to the Knesset's decision to approve the suggestion by the bloc opposing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding the composition of the Arrangements Committee.

"In politics, anything is possible - we don't need to rely on those who are not our partners," Azoulay told 103 FM Radio. "It's best to rely on the Right. This vote proved that it's not certain that we will be part of the government."

In that vote, the United Arab List (Ra'am) voted with the Israeli Left. As a result of their refusal to support the Likud's proposal, the Arrangements Committee will be controlled by Netanyahu's opponents.

Emphasizing that New Hope's leader, MK Gideon Sa'ar, "can still recover," Azoulay promised: "We will not go with [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett and with [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid, no matter what."

"If Bennett is counting on us - we're not there. We want to form a functioning government."