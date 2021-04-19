United Arab List refuses Likud proposal for Arrangements Committee

Mansour Abbas' United Arab List entered the Knesset plenum at the last minute and refused to support the Likud's proposal for the composition of the Arrangements Committee. The committee will be controlled by a bloc of Netanyahu's opponents as a result.

Earlier, the Yamina and Likud parties reached a last-minute agreement on the composition of the committee which will ensure the committee has a right-wing majority.

According to the agreement, Yamina will vote on the proposal which will ensure one representative in the committee for every five MKs. In return the Likud would transfer one representative from its quota in the committee to Yamina, so that Bennett's party would be represented by two committee members.

Despite Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett's decision to support the Likud proposal, the proposal failed to pass due to the United Arab List's refusal to support it.

The chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, responded: "Whoever hinged his fate on supporters of terrorism also ate the stinking fish, also got beaten up, and was also expelled from the city."

MK Orit Struck, said that "what has happened now in the plenum illustrates better than any scenario, how much it is forbidden to rely on a coalition with Ra'am. Today it is the Arrangements Committee. Tomorrow an operation in Gaza. Evryone should be aware of what will happen to this country."