Proposal: Rotational government headed by Bennett and Lapid

As part of the negotiations that have been taking place in the last few hours between the parties in preparation for the recommendations tomorrow to the President, a proposal has been made that seeks to allow the formation of a rotational government headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

According to the proposal, the government would be divided into two blocs, the right-wing bloc and the left-wing bloc, with Naftali Bennett at the head of the right-wing bloc and Lapid at the head of the left-wing bloc.

The division of power between the two blocs would be equal, in accordance with an amendment to the Basic Law: The Government, which was intended to allow the formation of a government headed by Netanyahu and Gantz after the previous elections.

However, the practical window of opportunity for advancing the initiative is quite short, as the recommendation process before the president will begin tomorrow and if Bennett and Lapid do not reach an agreement by tomorrow morning, Netanyahu may be the first tapped by the president to attempt to form a coalition.

It should be noted that over the weekend, the chairman of Yamina, Naftali Bennett, met with both Prime Minister Netanyahu and the chairman of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid. As far as is known, in none of the meetings did the parties reach agreements.