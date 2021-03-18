Poll: Likud surges to 31 seats

With just five days to go until election day, a new poll shows the 24th Knesset deadlocked at 60-60.

The poll, conducted by Kantar, was broadcast by Kan Thursday night, and surveyed 1,406 respondents on Wednesday and Thursday.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the right-wing – religious bloc would win 60 seats, compared to 44 for the left-wing – Arab bloc, and 16 seats for right-of-center parties which have vowed not to sit with Prime Minister Netanyahu in a coalition government.

The Likud gained two seats in the latest poll in comparison to the previous Kantar poll, which was released one week ago, rising to 31 seats.

Yesh Atid held steady at 19 seats, while both Yamina and the New Hope party fell to nine seats each.

The Joint Arab List received eight seats in the poll, with the United Arab List receiving four.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to win eight seats, compared to seven for United Torah Judaism.

Yisrael Beytenu is also projected to win seven seats, the same number as in last week’s poll.

Labor fell from six seats to five, while Meretz rose from 0 to four. In last week’s poll, Meretz received 2.6% of the vote, below the 3.25% threshold.

Blue and White also received four seats, barely clearing the electoral threshold.

The Religious Zionist Party with Noam and Otzma Yehudit received five seats, up from four.