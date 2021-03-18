Cabinet approves further reopening

The Coronavirus Cabinet approved tonight (Thursday) in a telephone vote the Ministry of Health's regulations for the fourth stage in the lockdown exit plan. The regulations will take effect tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The Cabinet has decided to allow rapid inspections at the entrance to businesses operating in green localities, even for those who are not vaccinated or recovering from the coronavirus.

At this stage, this option does not detract from the possibility of entering with a negative result with a standard coronavirus test for minors in hotels and up to 5% of those entering the ballroom.

It will be possible to operate a swimming pool, fair, or tourist attraction - located in an open area - (including an attraction that includes facilities).

It will also be possible to run a fair in the green building and sports facilities. This permit will allow the return of popular sports games in green localities, such as professional leagues and the like.

According to the Cabinet's decision, it will be possible to hold any event or organized activity in green localities, according to two types of events: events held sitting down and without food (such as sports games, cultural events, classes for adults and without food, conferences without food, etc.), or events that take place while serving or selling food and participants are not seated (including parties, celebrations and events, classes held in motion, standing music performances, marathons and sports competition events and more).

Under the decision, in an enclosed area with more than 5,000 seats, the number of occupants cannot exceed 30% of its capacity and no more than 3,000 in total. In an area with less than 5,000 seats, the number of occupants cannot exceed 50% of its capacity and no more than 1,000 people in total.

In an open area which has more than 10,000 seats, the number of occupants cannot exceed 30% of its capacity and no more than 5,000 in total. In an area with more than 10,000 seats, the number of occupants must not exceed 50% of its capacity and no more than 3,000 in total.

The Cabinet approved the easing of restrictions on public and business spaces, and lifted the ban on holding fairs in a mall area. It will be possible to place stalls in a mall area subject to instructions (which include space between stalls or placing a partition, selling only packaged food and more).

It will be possible to hold a cultural event in an open area, without division into separate complexes. The restriction on the use of the sauna in the gym and pool will be lifted.

The opening of sports facilities for a competitive athlete registered with an association or association will also be available for new athletes, who have not participated in competitions in the last two years.

Up to 50% of the permitted occupancy will be allowed, but the number of occupants is not to exceed 500 people in an open space or 300 people in an enclosed space.

During the Passover holiday, in hotels and ballrooms with an outline that allows minors / up to 5% of those present to enter with a negative coronavirus test - it will be possible to present a test performed up to 72 hours before it is presented (instead of the previous 48 hours).

Synagogues in green localities

It will also be possible to enter through a quick test.

Occupancy:

