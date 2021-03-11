Aide to Governor Cuomo sixth woman to come forward with allegations

An aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has alleged that he acted inappropriately toward her in the governor's mansion, the Times Union of Albany, NY reported on Wednesday. This most recent allegation follows several other women coming forward with harassment complaints against the embattled governor.

Cuomo's reputation as a rising start in the Democratic Party has taken a major blow after being labelled as a possible future presidential candidate for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, even receiving an Emmy Award for his briefings on the crisis.

The Times Union reported that the aide had been summoned to the Executive Mansion to assist Cuomo with a "minor technical issue" involving his cellphone. Alone, on the second floor, the aide alleges that the governor locked the door and assaulted her.

The female aide is the sixth woman to come forward with charges of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct against Cuomo. The latest charges are the most serious to have surfaced thus far.