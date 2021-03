Bennett: ICC decision is a farce "The ICC is an anti-Semitic organization that is trying to tie Israel’s hands from defending itself." Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Naftali Bennett Yamina Chair Naftali Bennett responded to the ICC decision to open an investigation, calling it a "farce."

"The ICC is an anti-Semitic organization that is trying to tie Israel’s hands from defending itself.



"As former minister of defense of the State of Israel, I can be very clear: Israel and its soldiers will continue

to defend itself, defend democracy, defend our values in the face of the most radical Islamic terror in the world, and no ICC will stop us from doing that."



