Iran: We will not compromise on the nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that if Europe is really interested in maintaining the nuclear deal, it must prove it in deeds.

In a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Rouhani criticized Europe's policy regarding its commitments under the nuclear deal and especially after the US unilaterally withdrew from it.

Rouhani stressed that no new issues could be added to the nuclear deal, which was approved by the UN Security Council after lengthy negotiations between Iran and the six major powers in 2015.

In this regard, Rouhani said that Iran would not agree to abide by the constraints of the agreement when the other parties do not meet their obligations, and added the only way to maintain the agreement was from the US to re-enter the deal.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Current President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement but has stressed he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has repeatedly made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “the path to diplomacy is open right now” with Iran over the deal.