Health Ministry takes action against Rabbi Asherov's videos warning against Covid vaccine

The Health Ministry has taken steps to have renowned alternative medicine practitioner Rabbi Yuval Hacohen Asherov’s videos that warn of the Covid-19 vaccine’s potential dangers removed from social media, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to the report, the ministry has demanded that the possibility of the removal of the videos be examined, and the Cyber Unit of the Justice Ministry has decided to appeal to social media networks to have the rabbi’s videos warning against the vaccine erased.

As of this hour, it appears that at least one of the rabbis videos has, indeed, been removed from YouTube for “violating Terms of Service.”

In recent weeks, some of the rabbi’s videos discussing Covid-19 and the Covid-19 vaccine have circulated on social media and gained wide popularity.

“I really wonder where the new disease is here,” he said in the one video apparently erased from YouTube. “They have simply changed the name - instead of the flu, they call it corona, with the thought that bacteria and viruses cause diseases, [which...] is not the case. Rather, [this is] the flu, with a lot of fear.”

In another video, the rabbi discussed a potential result of the vaccine known as Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). He noted that two ex-head scientists from Pfizer had previously sent a letter to the EMA warning about the Covid-19 vaccine, saying that one of the main reasons “they haven’t approved these vaccines up to the present day” is due to the potential occurrence of ADE, and “before they are tested on humans, they should be tested on animals.”

Further, he noted, “In the testing they did until now with vaccinations of this sort [...] all of the experiments stopped at the animal stage [of testing]. They tested it on three types of animals - cats, mice and monkeys. In the first stage [...] In the beginning the monkeys responded very nicely to the vaccine. The antibodies went up, and they dealt with the spike proteins. But after five to seven months, by all the monkeys there started appearing difficult pulmonary diseases and widespread inflammation in the body, where there is nothing to do with them, and all the monkeys died one after the next. The same goes for the cats and mice.”