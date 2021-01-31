Ben-Gvir's ultimatum to Smotrich

With four days to finalize their lists, Otzma leader Itamar Ben-Gvir issued an ultimatum to the chairman of the religious Zionist party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, according to which if they do not begin negotiations within 24 hours - Ben Gvir will pursue other alliances.

According to Kan 11, if Smotrich does not reach out to Otzma, Ben Gvir will try to join Eli Yishai or Rabbi Chaim Amsalem, in addition to the Noam party with which he signed an agreement for a joint run.

A senior Likud official said that Prime Minister Netanyahu's pressure to unite the two would increase in the coming days until the deadline on Thursday at 10:00 PM.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Midgam Institute led by Mano Geva published tonight (Sunday) in Channel 12 predicts thirty seats to the Likud, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The second-largest party is Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, which receives 17 seats, followed by Gideon Saar's New Hope party with 15 seats and Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett, which won 13 seats. The Joint List has ten seats, the UTJ and the Shas faction led by Aryeh Deri receive eight seats apiece, Labor party five, and Blue and White four.

Prof. Yaron Zelicha's Economy party does not pass the threshold, nor does the union of Jewish Home and the religious Zionist party.

Parties below the threshold:

New Economy party led by Prof. Yaron Zelicha - 2.9%

Religious Zionism and the Jewish Home headed by Bezalel Smotrich - 2.1%

Israelis led by Ron Huldai - 1.2%

Jewish Power and Noam led by Itamar Ben Gvir - 1.2%

Aleh Yarok - 0.8%

Tenufah led by Ofer Shelach - 0.3%

Talam led by Moshe “Bogie” Ya'alon - 0.2%

Gesher led by Orly Levy-Abaxis - 0.2%

Veterans of Israel led by Danny Yatom - 0.1%

The survey was conducted by Midgam Institute, headed by Mano Geva, among a representative sample of the entire population in Israel aged 18 and over among 505 respondents. Sampling error 4.4% - +. Data collection date: 31 January 2021