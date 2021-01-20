Iranian president calls on Biden to return to nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called on incoming President Joe Biden to bring the US back into the Iran nuclear deal - and to drop sanctions on Tehran imposed during the Trump administration.

In a televised cabinet meeting Wednesday morning, Rouhani urged Biden to have the US rejoin the nuclear deal, and vowed that if the US did re-enter the deal and lift sanctions, Iran would "respect" its commitments in the agreement.

“The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact,” Rouhani said.

The Iranian president also gloated that Trump's strategy of 'maximum pressure' on Tehran had "completely failed".

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s political career is over today and his ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Iran has completely failed."