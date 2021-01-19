10 pregnant women, new mothers in serious condition with COVID

Ten pregnant women and new mothers who recently gave birth are currently hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus across the country as of Tuesday morning.

Four of the women are hospitalized at the Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, with another woman, in her 31st week of pregnancy, who was hospitalized at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, being transferred last night to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital after her condition worsened.

Following her arrival at Beilinson, the woman, who is in her mid-30s and has no history of known existing conditions, was put on a respirator and the baby delivered with an emergency Caesarian section.

The baby was listed in stable condition after the delivery, and was transferred, while on assisted breathing, to the Shneider Children Hospital’s ward for premature births, and is currently in the coronavirus intensive care unit, and is listed in critical condition.

The mother’s condition is very serious and not stable, hospital officials said, with doctors fighting to save her life.

“This is a more intense and violent wave [of infections] than before which is now also afflicting pregnant women,” said director of Beilinson Hospital’s women’s health department, Prof. Arnon Vizhnitzer.

Another woman in her mid-30s, who is her the 21st week of her pregnancy, is currently being treated at Sheba Medical Center’s coronavirus intensive care unit. She is listed in serious condition following a recent deterioration.

“In this wave we see again and again cases of young people with serious infections which is unquestionably harming them to the point of being life-threatening,” said Dr. Yael Haviv, chief of Sheba Medical Center’s intensive care ward.

“This is no longer a disease which only afflicts elderly people with preexisting conditions.”