Attempted attack on soldiers in Jenin area

IDF fighters at noon Shabbat launched a manhunt for an attacker who tried to carry out a shooting and ramming near the village of Ya'bad in the Jenin area. The attacker's Carlo weapon was found at the place.

The soldiers were behind a checkpoint at a military post near Ya'bad in the Menashe Regional Brigade. The IDF set up checkpoints and launched a pursuit.

The IDF stated that "two vehicles were stationed at a military checkpoint near the village of Ya'bad in the area of ​​the Menashe Brigade. After completing an inspection of the first vehicle, two terrorists in the second vehicle rushed toward IDF fighters who were at the checkpoint in an attempt to run them over. The vehicle hit an IDF fighter who did not need medical attention.

"A Carlo weapon fell from the terrorists' vehicle, while one of the terrorists tried to fire at the soldiers. The weapon was seized by IDF forces. The fighters set up checkpoints in the area and a chase is underway for the terrorists' vehicle."