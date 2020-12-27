No priority vaccination for male Palestinian security prisoners

Following a report on Kan News that suggested that Palestinian security prisoners were being given priority for coronavirus vaccination, Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana has ordered the Prisons Service to ensure that security prisoners are not vaccinated at this stage, unless they have a special permit.

Ohana added that only prison staff and female prisoners have priority for vaccination at this point, when the coronavirus vaccination is not yet widely available to the general public.

Kan News’ report had cited the head of the Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners’ Association, Kadri Abu-Bachar, who apparently announced that within the next few days, Israel would begin vaccinating Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

Abu-Bachar had added that vaccination would not be obligatory, but that several prisoners had already stated their intention to be vaccinated.