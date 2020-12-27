New construction in Judea and Samaria before Biden takes office?

Israel is expected to approve new construction in Judea and Samaria less than a month before US President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday night.

According to the report, which cited two sources, the Supreme Planning Council in the Civil Administration - the body that approves construction in Judea and Samaria - is expected to convene in the next two weeks, possibly as soon as Thursday.

This is the first time that Israel is expected to approve construction in communities in Judea and Samaria since Biden was elected President of the United States.

It appears that the plans in question are construction plans that will not only be promoted, but finally approved.