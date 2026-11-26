הרמטכ"ל ביקר בתרגיל גדוד 50 של הנח"ל

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Wednesday that the military is returning its focus to training and building force readiness after three years of fighting, while continuing defensive operations along Israel's borders.

During a visit to an exercise held by the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, Zamir stressed that the military is preparing for the possibility of renewed fighting and outlined efforts planned for 2027 to ease the burden on reservists.

"After three years of fighting, the IDF is returning to training," he said, adding, "We continue to strengthen defenses along all borders and protect communities from forward defensive areas; at the same time, we are increasing the IDF's readiness to return to combat."

During the exercise, the battalion's soldiers practiced offensive operations and urban combat scenarios, incorporating advanced capabilities. The training aimed to strengthen the soldiers' readiness and prepare them for the operational missions ahead.

Zamir also spoke with the battalion's commanders, from company commanders upward, emphasizing that the return to training requires close attention to military fundamentals, alongside applying lessons learned during the war.

"I expect you, the commanders, to make use of the valuable training time and strengthen military fundamentals - the norms, standards, individual proficiency, discipline and unit cohesion," he said.

He also addressed the 50th Battalion's operational activity over the past three years, during which its soldiers fought in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria, explaining that the battalion's operational experience demonstrates the importance of training and the need to continue developing soldiers' capabilities even after extended periods of operational activity.

"Your operational activity demonstrates more than anything the importance of training - you will turn what you have practiced into victory on the battlefield," he said. "Training is a central component in building units' combat capabilities and preparing them for operational challenges."

"Over the past year, new threats have emerged that require forces to continue learning, gaining experience and adapting their methods of operation - a trained army is a professional army and is measured by its ability to arrive prepared to face the challenges of the changing battlefield."

Alongside strengthening operational readiness, Zamir also addressed the burden placed on the reserve forces during the years of war, saying, "As part of the operational schedule for 2027, we will make an effort to ease conditions for reservists and reduce the heavy burden placed on them after three years of war. We are monitoring developments and threats in all theaters and preparing accordingly."