חשוד בסדרת פריצות לבתים בדרום נעצר בפשיטה בכפר פלסטיני

Two wanted suspects were arrested early Wednesday in Palestinian villages near Hebron during an operation by the Judea and Samaria Police District's "Hetz Yehuda" unit, in cooperation with IDF soldiers. One of those arrested is suspected of involvement in several home burglaries in southern Israel.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation "Stopping at Red," in which police work to locate criminal suspects who have fled to Judea and Samaria.

In the first raid, officers from the "Hetz Yehuda" unit's Special Patrol Unit entered a home in the village of Idhna, following intelligence received by the unit and the district's Ro'eh operations center.

Officers found a 34-year-old village resident who had recently been declared wanted for questioning on suspicion of involvement in several home burglaries in southern Israel. He was arrested and transferred to the Southern Police District for further questioning.

In a separate operation, detectives from the unit worked alongside soldiers from the IDF's Judea Brigade in the village of Deir al-Asal in the Hebron area.

The forces arrived at the home of a 30-year-old suspect wanted for questioning over offenses related to illegal entry or residence in Israel, and transporting and sheltering people staying in Israel illegally. The suspect was found at home and arrested, and is expected to be questioned by the Jerusalem Police District.

Operation "Stopping at Red" has been underway in the Judea and Samaria Police District for about two years. It focuses on locating criminal suspects who live in Judea and Samaria or flee there after committing offenses elsewhere in Israel.

According to police figures, more than 1,140 suspects have been arrested during the operation, including more than 580 suspected of property offenses, about 190 suspected of involvement in serious violent offenses and about 30 suspected of sex offenses.

Police say the operation is continuing to prevent offenders from finding refuge in Palestinian villages and evading questioning and arrest.