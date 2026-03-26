תיעוד: התרגיל הגדול ביותר של אוגדת עזה מאז השבעה באוקטובר צילום: דובר צה"ל

While its fighters continue operating inside the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Division (143) has completed the largest and most comprehensive exercise conducted in the sector since the October 7 massacre.

The drill, led by the Southern Command and the National Ground Training Center, was designed to test the forces’ readiness for renewed “day-of-command" combat scenarios.

The uniqueness of the current exercise lies in its professional foundation: All scenarios were built based on operational conclusions and the painful lessons learned from the events of October 7 and the intense fighting that has continued since.

The forces practiced responding to combined enemy attacks, attempts to raid outposts along the “yellow line" area, and managing complex mass-casualty incidents.

Over the past few days, divisional command centers and field units were tested on their ability to implement the IDF’s new defense concept along the Gaza border.

The IDF emphasized that despite the heavy operational burden placed on the Gaza Division, conducting the exercise at this time is essential to ensuring the security of the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip.