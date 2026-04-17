Reserve soldiers from the IDF's Battalion 941, composed of graduates of the haredi Netzach Yehuda unit, completed a large-scale battalion exercise Thursday night at the Tze’elim base.

Photographer Ezri Tubi accompanied the troops throughout the training and documented moments from the field.

The exercise was held as part of a "process to strengthen the battalion’s professional and ethical foundations," after it was decided to halt its operational activity in Judea and Samaria following a disciplinary incident.

The controversy surrounding the battalion began late last month, following an investigation into an incident near Tayasir, during which a confrontation occurred between several soldiers and a film crew from CNN.

Following the incident, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir adopted commanders’ recommendations and immediately removed the battalion from operational duty.

Instead of field operations, the battalion is now required to undergo a series of training sessions and educational processes aimed at reinforcing operational discipline and values. The IDF clarified that the unit’s return to activity will depend on a decision by the regional commander and completion of the learning process.

Despite the suspension and criticism, the IDF sought to convey support for the soldiers. During the week, Judea and Samaria Division commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller met with the troops at Tze’elim.

Heller joined the battalion’s prayer quorum and participated in morning prayers wearing a tallit (prayer shawl) and tefillin (phylacteries) alongside the soldiers - a gesture received by the troops as a sign of appreciation for their dedication despite the incident.

A soldier in the battalion told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the mixed feelings among reservists, who were called up suddenly under emergency orders during the Purim holiday: "There’s a lot of pain among the soldiers who were called up overnight and reported fully. It’s not simple to leave everything and come. On the other hand, everyone is highly motivated and wants to give their all for the country's security."