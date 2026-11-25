Over 700 Jews were involved in violence, arson and acts classified by the Shin Bet as "Jewish terrorism" in Judea and Samaria, compared with about 370 a year ago, according to Shin Bet figures obtained by Galei Zahal (Army Radio).

The Shin Bet distinguishes between two main groups: The first comprises nearly 100 people classified as "key instigators" of violence and Jewish terrorism. According to the agency, these individuals lead the incidents, coordinate activity at outposts and are responsible for major arson attacks; some have been arrested in the past.

The second group consists of nearly 600 people classified as belonging to the "second circle." These include participants in violent incidents, people who joined in arson attacks, and individuals involved in spraying graffiti and other acts.

A comparison with figures from the end of 2025 illustrates the scale of the increase. About a year ago, the Shin Bet estimated that some 70 people belonged to the group of key instigators, with about 300 others in the second circle of violent incidents.

The Shin Bet identifies 115 settlement sites, outposts and farms in Judea and Samaria as centers of violence. According to the report, individuals involved in incidents in Palestinian Arab villages set out from these locations. Of these 115 sites, 31 outposts were established in the past year alone.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told a closed-door Knesset session this week that the military lacks sufficient tools to address the phenomenon, which figures indicate has expanded significantly over the past year.

According to the report, Zamir attended a session of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee's intelligence subcommittee this week. During the session, he addressed the difficulties facing the defense establishment in tackling violence by Jews against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.

"The IDF does not have enough tools" to address the phenomenon, Zamir explained. He did not explicitly call for the resumption of administrative detention, but according to the report, he alluded to that possibility when discussing the lack of enforcement measures.

Defense officials have expressed concern about the phenomenon's continued expansion. A defense official said, "This phenomenon is not endless - it can be stopped," adding, "If we continue to ignore it, it will keep growing and double in scale, and become more serious in the future."