IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin responded Thursday morning to an investigative report by Kan 11's "Real Time" program alleging that Palestinian Arab civilians were used to search buildings and tunnels before IDF troops entered.

"The IDF is committed first and foremost to its values, to the law, and also to the safety of its soldiers, who operate under complex conditions against terrorist organizations that cynically and cruelly exploit the population," Defrin said.

He added, "We are constantly learning and improving. We will learn from this as well and improve in this area too. First and foremost, at the systemic and organizational levels. And, if necessary, at the individual level as well."

Defrin also suggested that the report had misrepresented the truth by failing to present the situation in all its complexity.

"Let us not get confused here and forget: Hamas has cynically exploited, and continues to exploit, the population, kindergartens, babies and beds, as we have seen," he said. "And we still see such exploitation of hospitals, medical equipment and medical supplies, in violation of every legal rule and law. The IDF stands behind its soldiers, and there is no doubt about that."

The report, broadcast on Kan 11, sparked an uproar and numerous calls to prevent its broadcast over concerns that it could harm IDF soldiers. It focused on the "Mosquito Procedure" and allegations that civilians were sent to inspect tunnels ahead of military operations under the procedure.