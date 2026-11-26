Approximately 200 anti-Israel demonstrators descended on a kosher delicatessen in Brooklyn's predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Midwood on Wednesday evening, protesting an Israeli real estate event.

Hundreds of Israel supporters gathered outside the establishment in a counterdemonstration.

The protest targeted Essen NY Deli, which was hosting an event organized by Israeli real estate brokerage CapitIL. The City College of New York chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine claimed that properties in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria were being marketed at the event.

The demonstration was organized by Pal-Awda, formally known as the Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey. The organization has previously staged protests outside Jewish schools and synagogues that resulted in assaults and arrests.

Videos circulating on social media documented confrontations between demonstrators, with anti-Israel activists pushing against barricades and pro-Israel counterprotesters burning a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag.

A substantial police presence was deployed to the scene, including officers in riot gear from the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG), the specialized rapid-response unit that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered disbanded .

Ahead of Wednesday's demonstration, Jewish organizations had voiced fears that Mamdani's decision to dismantle the unit would embolden anti-Israel activists and undermine the safety of the city's Jewish community.

The controversy surrounding the SRG is among several disputes involving Mamdani's policies and rhetoric regarding Israel.

During his election campaign, Mamdani refused to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada". After assuming office, he rescinded several Israel-related executive orders signed by his predecessor, Eric Adams, and became the first New York City mayor to boycott the annual Israel Day Parade.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook summit last week, Mamdani defended his decision to accuse Israel of genocide in a statement marking the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Mamdani whether he could have reserved the anniversary for condemning Hamas's atrocities and voiced his criticism of Israel on a separate occasion.

"Let me say it this way. When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it's asked about, will be the relationship to October 7th. My point being, this is a day that is not only a horrific war crime, it is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it. And it is in that day that it is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact."

The mayor maintained that his approach was consistent with his political beliefs.

"I have a politics of universality. Whenever I'm asked about why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights, I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone. And that is who I am. That's who I'll always be."