New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday defended his decision to accuse Israel of genocide in a social media post marking the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre, arguing that the date should also be used to address the consequences of the war in Gaza.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook summit, Mamdani was questioned by columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin about his October 7 statement , in which he expressed mourning for Israelis murdered and abducted by Hamas while simultaneously condemning Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Sorkin asked whether it would have been more appropriate to devote October 7 exclusively to condemning the Hamas atrocities and wait until the following day to criticize Israel.

Mamdani rejected that distinction, arguing that the massacre had repeatedly been invoked to justify Israel's subsequent military operations.

"Let me say it this way. When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it's asked about, will be the relationship to October 7th. My point being, this is a day that is not only a horrific war crime, it is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it. And it is in that day that it is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact."

The mayor acknowledged the opposing perspective, saying, "I get the other side," but maintained that his political principles require him to address the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians.

"I have a politics of universality. Whenever I'm asked about why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights, I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone. And that is who I am. That's who I'll always be."

Mamdani's remarks are the latest in a series of controversies surrounding his positions on Israel, dating back to his mayoral campaign.

During the campaign, he faced criticism over comments made on October 8, 2023, one day after Hamas terrorists carried out their massacre in Israel. He also drew condemnation for refusing to denounce the slogan “globalize the intifada".

His policies toward Israel have continued to generate controversy since he took office.

On his first day as mayor, Mamdani revoked several executive orders concerning Israel that had been introduced by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

He subsequently became the first New York City mayor to boycott the annual Israel Day Parade.

Earlier this week, Mamdani announced plans to dissolve the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group (SRG), a specialized unit established in 2015 to handle counterterrorism operations and protest management.

Under the restructuring, the unit's responsibilities will be divided, with oversight of demonstrations transferred to a newly established civilian-led division.

The decision prompted criticism from Jewish community leaders, who warned that dismantling the unit could undermine security for Jewish residents and institutions.

Their concerns focused particularly on synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses and other locations that have been targeted by anti-Israel demonstrations.