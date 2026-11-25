(JNS) We are in the midst of one of the greatest psychological operations (PSYOPs) of our time.

It began shortly after the Hamas-led slaughter of 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the kidnapping of 251 others. Its most egregious charge-clearly pre-organized-is that Israel’s response to the massacre was genocide.

Only, at the time the claim was originally made, Israel hadn’t responded yet. Never mind that detail; the libel stuck.

Israel eventually responded while Hamas continued launching rockets and mortars. The terror group’s operatives concealed themselves in tunnels beneath nearly every street in Gaza, deliberately keeping civilians above ground and exposing them to danger.

The tunnels could have accommodated every Gazan, but protecting them would have threatened Hamas’s objective of generating global hostility against Israel due to civilian casualties.

In Gaza, where there is no free press, willing observers and reporters echoed Hamas’s casualty figures. These counts provided precise totals within minutes of an incident, even though it took a year for Israel to establish the exact death toll of Oct. 7.

Tellingly, clearly prefabricated placards and signs with the genocide lie appeared just after Oct. 7. College protests and tent cities showed suspiciously similar tents, proving to all who bothered to look that they were ordered from the same place. It was a high-level organized smear with nothing grassroots about it.

Gaza not only lacks a free press, but many of its supposed reporters were identified as Hamas members involved in the Oct. 7 atrocities. Yet this did not prevent critics of Israel from accepting claims from Gaza’s Health Ministry, which functions as a Hamas propaganda arm.

Organizations such as the United Nations and the International Court of Justice, along with the global mainstream media, took the word of terrorists. A few outlets briefly added a disclaimer about the ministry, but it quickly disappeared.

Urban warfare specialists challenged the accusations against Israel, concluding that it demonstrated greater concern for civilians than any previous combatant in the history of urban conflict. Nonetheless, mainstream outlets treated a non-free Gazan press as authoritative, overlooking those experts.

What is at stake with the genocide libel?

We are already observing what is at stake and what may follow. Violent attacks against American Jews, encouraged by the genocide libel, are rising sharply. The attackers reason that if a nation commits the grave offenses attributed to Israel, society must stop it.

That reasoning extends to anyone seen as a supporter of Israel (i.e., all Jews), even those with no link or affinity to Israel. So, what we face is a target on the backs of 2% of the American public, whether they support Israel or not.

Worse, a majority of the incoming Congress either accepts the genocide claim or remains quiet about it. They make policy. For example, those backing police defunding and limits on Second Amendment rights may reduce protection for Jews and their ability to defend themselves.

New to this Congress are additional members of the Democratic Socialists of America. They have a litmus test: Members must be against trade with Israel, the U.S.-Israel alliance and Israel’s right to defend itself.

Pro-Israel and pro-Jewish organizations should have their own litmus test: Does a member of Congress challenge the genocide claim? If they don’t, they endanger all Jews and push society toward a “Mad Max" scenario where random violence becomes acceptable.

Once that happens, American civilization is at risk. Those who fail this test must be opposed, shamed, pushed aside and then voted out.

Right now, the incoming members of Congress consist of three groups: Group one (about 46 members) says Israel is committing genocide; group two (about 200 members) says that Israel is not committing genocide; group three (about 289 members) has made no explicit statement on the subject.

In short, roughly 335 members of Congress will be either “all in" or silent regarding attacks on Jews. As such, they are complicit in any antisemitic crimes.

So, what can we do?

First, we must reject Hamas’s casualty numbers. We cannot accept them because no free press exists to verify them. We should avoid even saying, “Using their numbers, it still isn’t a genocide," since this grants their numbers recognition and staying power.

Repetition reinforces learning. Anti-Israel rhetoric takes hold more rapidly and firmly than other claims. So, our response to any assertion about Gazan casualties should be direct: “Hamas has no free press to assess such claims."

Second, we should craft a message that highlights reality. For example, in 2005, when Israel withdrew from Gaza, 1.4 million Palestinian Arabs lived there; today, more than 2.1 million do.

This framing can counter the most absurd charges. We need to repeat it consistently across social and mainstream media.

Furthermore, we require Josephs to lead us through this moral famine. Major Jewish entities must align and cooperate, which they have yet to do. There should be no excuses. Worries about losing donors or inflated egos must be smashed.

We ought to revise our giving habits if these organizations fail to create a shared plan against antisemitism. What else are they meant to do? They need to wake up. Our lives and well-being are at risk.

Reaction never works. It is weak and ineffective. We have an organizational structure in place. We need to use it now.

Michael Berenhaus is a freelance analyst whose work exposes anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, The New York Times and The Washington Post.