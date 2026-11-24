Anti-Israel protesters demonstrated outside the Giffnock Synagogue near Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday evening during an aliyah event organized by Shivat Zion, prompting a police response.

According to Jewish News, the demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and signs reading “Zionism is racism," while others chanted slogans justifying “resistance."

Shraga Evers, Shivat Zion’s chief aliyah operations officer, said approximately 30 protesters initially arrived at the synagogue, with additional demonstrators joining them later.

According to Evers, protesters gathered at both entrances to the synagogue, chanting “There is only one solution: intifada revolution" and “From the river to the sea."

“The demonstration was intended to scare people. A number of people didn’t attend because of it," Evers told Jewish News.

Evers also accused the Scottish newspaper The National of encouraging the demonstration by publicizing the venue ahead of the event. Despite the protest, the event proceeded successfully.

Jewish author Ben M. Freeman, who grew up attending the synagogue, described the scenes as “sickening," noting that the synagogue stands at the heart of the Jewish community in which he was raised.

Scottish Jewish poet Tracey S. Rosenberg also condemned the demonstration, arguing that the intimidation of Scottish Jews was increasingly leading them to consider moving to Israel for their own safety.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers responded to the demonstration at approximately 6:15 p.m. The protesters subsequently dispersed, and no arrests were made. Police said additional patrols would be conducted in the area.

Shivat Zion, which assists Jews seeking to immigrate to Israel, has come under criticism for providing information about employment and housing opportunities in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Evers rejected allegations that the organization had promoted such opportunities during its British aliyah events.

“We didn’t do this and will not do this at our aliyah events," he said.

The demonstration was the latest in a series of anti-Israel protests targeting Jewish institutions in Britain.

A week earlier, police responded to a demonstration outside a Jewish sports club near Manchester hosting an Israeli real estate and aliyah event, amid concerns for the safety of children playing soccer nearby.

In October, anti-Israel activists targeted an event in northern London aimed at recruiting medical professionals to immigrate to Israel. In June, 14 people were arrested following confrontations between anti-Israel demonstrators and Jewish counter-protesters outside the Edgware United Synagogue, where an Israeli property fair was taking place.