An anti-Israel organization with a history of targeting Israeli real estate exhibitions at Jewish institutions in New York City is organizing another protest in Brooklyn, days after Mayor Zohran Mamdani dismantled a specialized police unit responsible for managing demonstrations, JNS reported Monday.

The New York and New Jersey branch of the Palestine Right to Return Coalition (Pal-Awda) has scheduled the demonstration for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. outside an event promoted by CapitIL, an agency that markets properties in Israel and Judea and Samaria. The venue has not been publicly identified.

According to JNS, demonstrations associated with Pal-Awda outside Israeli property sales events at New York synagogues and Jewish schools have resulted in at least six arrests during 2025 and 2026. Those arrested have faced charges ranging from harassment and disorderly conduct to assault and reckless endangerment.

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, an organization representing 1,000 educators throughout New York City, expressed concern that the dismantling of the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG) would embolden the protesters.

“The purpose of this ‘protest’ is to antagonize the Jewish community in Brooklyn again, just like Pal-Awda did in Midwood this past May," Spern told JNS.

“I saw firsthand what they attempted to do that night outside Young Israel of Midwood," Spern said. “Burning Israeli flags, chanting ‘Jews go back to Germany’ and creating a hostile environment in a residential Jewish neighborhood."

“Now that they know the SRG has been dismantled and will not be deployed against them, the gloves are off," he added.

Spern rejected the characterization of the activists as peaceful protesters.

“These are not peaceful demonstrators," Spern said. “They are Jew-hating agitators who deliberately target synagogues and Jewish neighborhoods to intimidate."

He called on police to “ensure the safety of Jewish New Yorkers around our synagogues and in our communities."

“Protecting the right to worship and live without fear is not optional," he stressed.

Jewish community leaders previously warned that Mamdani's decision to eliminate the Strategic Response Group could compromise the security of Jewish residents.

The move comes amid longstanding criticism of Mamdani's anti-Israel positions, including his statements following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and his refusal during his election campaign to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada".

Upon taking office, Mamdani revoked several Israel-related executive orders issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams. He also became the first New York City mayor to boycott the annual Israel Day Parade.

Last week, during The New York Times DealBook summit, Mamdani defended his decision to accuse Israel of genocide in a social media statement commemorating the anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin questioned whether the mayor could have dedicated the anniversary solely to condemning Hamas's atrocities and addressed Israel's military campaign in Gaza on another day.

Mamdani dismissed that suggestion, arguing that October 7 had been used to justify Israel's subsequent actions.

"Let me say it this way. When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it's asked about, will be the relationship to October 7th. My point being, this is a day that is not only a horrific war crime, it is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it. And it is in that day that it is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact."

While acknowledging those who disagreed with him, Mamdani insisted that his position reflected his political principles.

"I have a politics of universality. Whenever I'm asked about why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights, I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone. And that is who I am. That's who I'll always be."