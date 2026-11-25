Iranian National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei declared Tuesday that Tehran's military and government institutions were committed to overcoming the American naval blockade and would respond forcefully to any further military action against the Islamic Republic.

Writing on social media, Rezaei dismissed the Trump administration's blockade strategy as “delusional and futile," comparing it to what he described as the failure of Washington's military campaign against Iran.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, separately claimed that sanctions and blockades were becoming ineffective as nations strengthened their cooperation to counter such restrictions.

“Countries will no longer stand by and watch; they are pushing back by expanding cooperation," Azizi wrote in response to a post featuring an Economist cover titled “Axis of Malice."

“A new world order is governing the globe, and in the wake of your failures, your role is smaller than ever," he added.

The statements are the latest in a series of increasingly aggressive messages from Iranian officials and regime-affiliated media regarding the American naval blockade, including calls to challenge the restrictions militarily.

On Saturday, Iran published footage of what it described as a new underground "missile city," accompanied by a warning: "There are surprises. There will be no hesitation in using force."

Iranian state media also claimed Saturday that the country's air defenses had damaged an American F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf region, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) categorically rejected the claim, stating that no American fighter jet had been struck.

The escalating rhetoric comes as US President Donald Trump continues to consider the possibility of another military campaign against Iran.

In an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was leaning toward renewing major military operations against the Islamic Republic after the start of 2027 should diplomatic efforts fail.

Trump acknowledged that indirect talks with Tehran were continuing but criticized Iranian negotiators as "professional tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

The President also warned Iran against attempting to challenge the naval blockade.

According to Yingst, Trump said he hoped Iranian ships would attempt to break through the blockade, threatening that they would end up "at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

Trump indicated that American forces would fire on Iranian vessels attempting to breach the blockade.

CBS News reported last week that Washington and Jerusalem were weighing additional military action amid concerns that Iran was rebuilding its ballistic missile arsenal and taking steps to shield sensitive nuclear and military installations.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported a coordinated Israeli-American offensive, while Trump had yet to decide whether to approve renewed strikes.