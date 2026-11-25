US President Donald Trump told The New York Post on Tuesday that funding for military operations against Iran would extend through January, acknowledging that Democratic control of Congress could subsequently limit his options.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump warned against ending the campaign prematurely.

“I don’t know how they could do that politically, because we have a win. We can put that war to bed anytime we want."

Asked by The New York Post whether his window for authorizing further strikes was closing, Trump replied: “I find it hard to believe that they take a win and make it into a loss because that’s what would happen - Yeah, but up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded."

Trump also addressed Israel's desire to bring down the Islamic Republic's regime, telling The New York Post that such an objective was “probably doable," while emphasizing that regime change was not his own goal.

The President stressed that his primary objective remained preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me," he said.

Trump also countered Tehran's plans to seek compensation over a deadly school airstrike, arguing that Iran owed compensation for Americans it had killed over the years.

In an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday, Trump indicated that he was leaning toward renewing major military operations against the Islamic Republic after the start of 2027 should diplomatic efforts fail.

Trump acknowledged that indirect talks with Tehran were continuing but criticized Iranian negotiators as "professional tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

The President also warned Iran against attempting to challenge the naval blockade.

According to Yingst, Trump said he hoped Iranian ships would attempt to break through the blockade, threatening that they would end up "at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

Trump indicated that American forces would fire on Iranian vessels attempting to breach the blockade.

CBS News reported last week that Washington and Jerusalem were weighing additional military action amid concerns that Iran was rebuilding its ballistic missile arsenal and taking steps to shield sensitive nuclear and military installations.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported a coordinated Israeli-American offensive, while Trump had yet to decide whether to approve renewed strikes.