US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he is inclined to resume major military operations against Iran after the beginning of 2027 if Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement.

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump confirmed that indirect negotiations with Iran remain underway but expressed frustration with the lack of progress.

The President described Iranian negotiators as "professional tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

Trump's remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian forces have continued attacking commercial vessels while the US Navy maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.

Asked about indications in Iranian state media that Tehran could attempt to challenge the American naval blockade, Trump issued a direct warning.

According to Yingst, the President said he hoped Iranian vessels would attempt to breach the blockade, warning that they would end up "at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

Trump indicated that American forces would open fire on Iranian vessels attempting to violate the blockade.

The comments follow Trump's statement on Thursday that he was not rushing to make a decision on further military action against Iran and would reassess the situation after the beginning of the new year.

Last week, CBS News reported that Israel and the United States were considering renewed military strikes against Iran, amid growing concerns about Tehran's efforts to rebuild its ballistic missile capabilities and protect sensitive military and nuclear facilities.

The report indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favored a joint American-Israeli operation, while Trump had not made a final decision on whether to authorize another offensive.

The military tensions have intensified following a series of Iranian attacks against American assets and Gulf countries.

Bahrain reported several attempted Iranian aerial attacks last week, including strikes that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed were directed against American radar installations. The US military disputed Iranian claims of successful strikes, saying its forces had intercepted incoming drones.

Meanwhile, US Central Command recently announced that nearly 150 vessels had been turned away while attempting to violate the American blockade of Iranian ports. According to CENTCOM, approximately 4,000 ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with American support since the summer.

The Fox News correspondent also addressed the ongoing diplomatic efforts, noting that Qatar has been serving as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Gulf countries have sought a negotiated settlement out of concern that renewed fighting could prompt further Iranian attacks against regional energy infrastructure.

Iran has maintained its demands for concessions from Washington before agreeing to a settlement, including the removal of the American blockade.

Earlier this month, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated Tehran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and advancing negotiations, including sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds.

Yingst said his latest conversation with Trump gave no indication that Tehran was currently prepared to accept an agreement.

The President also addressed renewed anti-government demonstrations inside Iran amid the country's worsening economic and energy crisis.

Asked whether he had seen footage of the demonstrations, Trump said he had watched some of the videos and urged the Iranian protesters to continue their activities.

The comments came as Iranian authorities announced rolling electricity cuts amid growing pressure on the country's energy system.

Iran has been facing a worsening winter energy crisis, with officials warning of widespread shortages and expressing concern that deteriorating economic conditions could trigger further public unrest.