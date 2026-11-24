The US naval blockade of Iranian ports is taking a growing toll on the Islamic Republic's economy, with massive traffic jams along regional trade routes, rising food prices, and shortages of essential medicines, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported.

Footage from a major transportation route used to deliver Chinese goods to Iran showed approximately 1,200 trucks backed up along a 26-mile stretch of road.

More than 1,000 trucks were waiting at the Yalama border crossing between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, with drivers reporting delays lasting several days.

According to the report, Iran's reliance on overland transportation through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey has overwhelmed existing trade infrastructure.

Majidreza Hariri, chairman of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce, said the cost of transporting a shipping container had quadrupled from approximately $3,000 by sea to $12,000 by land. He estimated that the transition had increased Iran's trade expenses by some $18 billion.

Some shipments of perishable goods reportedly remain stranded in China due to customs restrictions imposed by transit countries. Truck drivers at the Turkish-Iranian border have also reported prolonged delays and significant losses in income.

The Telegraph reported that Washington is believed to be pressuring countries neighboring Iran to restrict the movement of goods as part of its newly established Task Force Iron Gate.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) established the task force on November 7 to coordinate efforts with other American government agencies to disrupt the Iranian regime's transportation of advanced weapons, dual-use technology, and sanctioned materials through land routes and the Caspian Sea.

In an operational update released on November 11, CENTCOM announced that American forces had redirected nearly 150 vessels and disabled five others attempting to breach the blockade since July. The military estimated that the restrictions had deprived the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of at least $30 billion in crude oil exports.

Meanwhile, Iran's central bank recorded an 18th consecutive month of rising urban inflation, with annual price increases reaching approximately 84%.

Figures from the Statistical Center of Iran through June showed that cooking oil prices had risen by more than 431% over the previous year, while egg prices had increased by nearly 343%, chicken by 287%, and imported rice by 223%.

Iranian authorities have suspended exports of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes indefinitely in an effort to preserve domestic supplies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged that the blockade had increased the cost of imports while severely restricting the country's oil revenues.

“Our income has also fallen. Before, we sold oil and now we cannot sell it," he said.

The report also described growing shortages of pharmaceutical products, including flu vaccines, which have yet to reach distribution networks despite the start of the vaccination season.

Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi acknowledged that the need to transport pharmaceutical ingredients by air instead of sea had driven up medicine prices. He also said that 16 pharmaceutical factories and more than 70 hospitals had been struck during the war.

Iran's energy crisis has further compounded the country's economic difficulties, with the state electricity company introducing rolling blackouts that could reach two hours a day as temperatures drop.

Pezeshkian was filmed working in a poorly lit office while wearing a winter coat, encouraging Iranians to conserve electricity and keep warm by wearing additional clothing.

Amid the mounting economic pressure, Iranian media outlets have suggested challenging the American blockade by sending groups of Iranian oil tankers toward the Strait of Hormuz.

The semi-official Fars news agency has promoted the proposal, while the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency clarified that no Iranian official had confirmed such an initiative.

Iranian lawmaker Ali Yazdikhah also threatened attacks against oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia if Iran remained unable to export its oil.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against attempting to breach the naval blockade, indicating that American forces would open fire on vessels attempting to violate the restrictions.

Trump also indicated that he was leaning toward resuming major military operations against Iran in early 2027 if diplomatic efforts failed to produce an agreement.