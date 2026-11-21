US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday denied Iranian reports that an American F-16 fighter jet had been hit by Iranian air defense fire and forced to make an emergency landing.

The US statement clarified that no American fighter jet had been hit.

According to Reuters, Iranian state media claimed that the country's air defense systems struck an American F-16 on Friday as it flew over the Gulf region. They alleged that the aircraft was damaged and forced to make an emergency landing.

US Central Command rejected the Iranian account, clarifying that no American F-16 had come under attack. It added that all US fighter jets operating in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.

According to Reuters, no independent confirmation was presented to support the Iranian claim that an aircraft had been hit.