What lies beneath the ground in Iran? As tensions in the Middle East persist and the possibility of further strikes on the country remains on the table, Tehran has unveiled what it calls an underground "missile city."

The Iranians released footage from inside the facility, presenting it as a new missile base and issuing a clear threat, "There are surprises. There will be no hesitation in using force."

Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force, visited the facility. Mousavi used the visit to make clear that Iran continues to prepare for a possible confrontation, claiming that the forces under his command are ready to act whenever required.

Mousavi said, "The Aerospace Force is prepared and ready to carry out the Supreme Commander's orders in all operational theaters." He said that in the period between confrontations, Iran had worked to expand its military capabilities and had developed new systems intended to strengthen its deterrence.

The Iranian commander declared, "Aerospace capabilities have expanded significantly in the period between confrontations. Highly effective systems that bolster deterrence have been developed."

The Iranians did not stop at showcasing the facility. Iranian media also published strongly worded remarks by Revolutionary Guard commander Ahmad Vahidi, reportedly delivered from inside the newly unveiled "missile city." Vahidi threatened, "What is happening to the enemy now is only the beginning. You will witness the enemy's humiliation and total defeat. Truth will prevail over falsehood."

Alongside the threats, questions remain about the unveiling. Iran claims this is a new facility, but the Iranians had already presented a similar unveiling earlier this month. It therefore remains unclear whether this is a recently built facility, part of efforts to rebuild the missile force, or a propaganda move intended to deter Israel and the United States.

Many details about the facility's size and capacity also remain unknown. The Iranians have not released data that would establish how many missiles it holds, how large it is or what operational capabilities it provides. At this stage, claims about the new facility and expanded capabilities are based on statements and footage released by the Revolutionary Guards.