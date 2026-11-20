US President Donald Trump warned Friday that Washington would prevent Iran from developing a radioactive dirty bomb, responding to reports that Tehran may be pursuing such a weapon.

Speaking during a White House press conference, Trump said American authorities were closely monitoring Iranian activities and would act to prevent the development of the weapon.

"There's a rumor that they're building a dirty bomb. If they do, we're gonna... We know a lot about what's happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We'll find out about it. We will not allow that," Trump declared.

His remarks followed a CNN report earlier this week indicating that Iranian officials had discussed the possibility of carrying out an attack involving a radioactive dirty bomb in Washington, DC.

Trump had previously addressed the report during a Fox News interview Wednesday, raising concerns that Iran was examining chemical and biological weapons capabilities after American efforts to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas and they're looking at the bio, you know, the biological weapons. Not nice. And other things. And we'll see. We're gonna have a new year coming up, and we'll see what happens after January 1st," he said.

Despite those concerns, the president sought to reassure residents of the American capital that there was no reason for immediate alarm.

Asked whether people in Washington should panic over the reported threat, Trump replied, "I don't think so, no. I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly stated Tuesday that American authorities had not identified an imminent threat against Washington.

Rubio acknowledged that Iran and other hostile actors have repeatedly expressed intentions to harm Americans, but questioned the reliability of intelligence information being disclosed to journalists.

"I don't think there's any imminent threat. I think there are existing - let there be no doubt, whether it's the Iranian regime or terrorists around the world who have repeatedly said that they want to harm Americans. The Iranians have been chanting 'Death to America' since 1979. So we know that there are elements out there that want to do harm to the United States. But that specific report, I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys," Rubio stated.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)