Israel's defense establishment assesses that the United States is growing increasingly impatient with Iran amid protracted negotiations and mounting friction in the Gulf. Israel is monitoring regional developments and statements by US President Donald Trump indicating that he is considering resuming strikes on Iran in early 2027.

Channel 12 News reported that preparations are underway for the possibility of a rapid deterioration in the security situation. The current assessment, however, is that there is still time to act against the emerging threats.

Israeli situation assessments center on how much longer Washington will be willing to continue talks with Tehran, and when the US administration might conclude that negotiations are not yielding results. The defense establishment's assessment is that American patience is wearing thin.

Israel has identified two main scenarios that could lead to renewed fighting, the first being an Iranian decision to launch an attack on American and Israeli targets. Defense officials believe the ongoing friction in the Gulf could quickly develop into a military confrontation and are not ruling out the possibility that Iran could choose to act first.

The second scenario concerns the development of threats from Iran and the window of time remaining to address them. According to Israeli assessments, the threat is still taking shape, and immediate action is not currently necessary. The defense establishment cautiously assesses that action could still be taken in several months, although a significant change in the situation could shorten that timeline.

Alongside discussions about potentially resuming strikes, the defense establishment is examining what objectives another military operation could achieve. Israel understands that toppling the Iranian regime through military action alone is not an achievable objective and is therefore focusing on other options, including eliminating serious threats emerging in Iran, inflicting further damage on the nuclear program and further degrading the regime's capabilities.

Israeli assessments also take into account the impact of the economic blockade imposed on Iran by the United States. According to those assessments, a combination of further military strikes and continued economic pressure could destabilize the regime. However, that possibility also depends on how the Iranian public responds.

A more forceful call for action came yesterday from former Mossad chief David Barnea, who attended a conference with hundreds of European leaders and parliamentarians. Barnea called for action to topple the regime in Tehran as soon as possible, even if that requires another military confrontation.

Barnea said, "We must act swiftly and decisively to bring about the fall of this regime." He added, "If that means going to war again, that is what we must do."

The former Mossad chief also warned against relying on a policy of appeasement toward Iran, arguing that the threat it poses is not limited to Israel. He said, "We must not delude ourselves that a policy of appeasement will protect us", adding, "Today it is Israel; tomorrow it is Europe."