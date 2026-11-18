US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that he does not believe Washington faces an imminent Iranian attack, following a CNN report suggesting Tehran was considering using a radioactive "dirty bomb" to target senior Trump administration officials.

Speaking to reporters during President Donald Trump's visit to Asia, Rubio questioned the reliability of individuals who disclose purported intelligence information to the media, accusing some of fabricating claims and others of potentially violating the law.

"First of all, if I had intelligence, it would be intelligence, it would be classified. These people that go around just talking about stuff - let me tell you guys something. Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals. They're liars because they're making up - they're arguing they have access to something they don't. And because they have an email address in the government, they somehow have credibility with you."

Rubio continued, "So number one, you have a bunch of liars out there that pitch stuff to people. I'm not talking about that reporting specifically, just in general. And the second is, you have liars who are criminals, because not only are they making things up, but maybe it's half true, but they are sharing intelligence information in a way they shouldn't be."

Turning to the allegations concerning Iran, Rubio emphasized that American intelligence agencies routinely investigate potential threats, many of which ultimately prove unfounded.

"As far as that specific report is concerned, the United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them. Suffice it to say that we're always on the lookout for anything that's a threat to the safety and security of the United States."

Asked directly whether he considered the reported threat credible or feared an imminent attack on Washington, Rubio replied, "I am not. But again, we're concerned every day about anything that threatens our country. And sadly, unfortunately, if they're good at what they're doing, you oftentimes won't see it. The intelligence may not gather it, you know, if they're good at what their job - at what they're trying to get done. But I feel a lot of confidence in our intelligence services. I have a lot of confidence in our systems of being able to identify these things ahead of time."

The Secretary of State reiterated that he saw no immediate danger, while warning that Iran and other hostile actors continue to pose threats to Americans.

"I don't think there's any imminent threat. I think there are existing - let there be no doubt, whether it's the Iranian regime or terrorists around the world who have repeatedly said that they want to harm Americans. The Iranians have been chanting 'Death to America' since 1979. So we know that there are elements out there that want to do harm to the United States. But that specific report, I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys. But they're either showboats and liars, and probably criminals if they're saying anything that's even half true."

Rubio's remarks followed a warning from Trump earlier Tuesday that Iran would face severe consequences if it carried out such an attack.

“Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before," Trump said, adding, “I hope it’s not. But we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."

CNN reported Monday that intelligence gathered by American authorities suggested Iran had discussed possible attacks involving a dirty bomb against senior administration figures in Washington.

The information reportedly identified potential targets and locations, although intelligence officials assessed the discussions as contingency planning rather than preparations for an imminent operation.

The White House similarly indicated that no immediate threat had been established.

Administration spokesperson Lauren Bis told CNN that officials are “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland."