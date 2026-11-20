The cost of the United States' war against Iran has reached an estimated $48.3 billion as of November 13, with the actual figure potentially significantly higher because damage to American military installations in the Middle East has not yet been included.

The latest estimate was presented Thursday by Pentagon budget official Arthur Miller during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to become Navy comptroller, The Associated Press reported.

Miller explained that the figure covers military operations and the replacement of equipment and ammunition used during the conflict. However, he was unable to provide an estimate of the destruction caused by Iranian missile and drone attacks against American bases.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pressed Miller for those figures, while committee chairman Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) instructed him to obtain the information as quickly as possible.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, Iranian strikes have damaged a range of American military facilities, including aircraft hangars, early-warning systems, storage buildings and accommodations for troops. The destruction has resulted in billions of dollars in equipment losses.

The mounting financial burden has become a major source of disagreement in Congress as the Trump administration seeks approval for a $1.5 trillion defense budget.

The debate is expected to intensify after Democrats assume control of Congress in January, following Republican losses in the midterm elections that were partly attributed to public dissatisfaction with the war and its economic consequences.

Democratic lawmakers have increasingly demanded a comprehensive accounting of damage sustained by US military installations throughout the Middle East.

During a previous confirmation hearing Tuesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questioned acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao about the cost of maintaining the American naval blockade against Iran and the damage inflicted on the Navy's regional headquarters in Bahrain.

Warren cited estimates indicating that the blockade costs approximately $32.5 million daily, while an Iranian strike on the Bahrain facility caused at least $400 million in damage.

Cao confirmed the daily cost of the blockade but said he could not provide a complete assessment of the destruction in Bahrain because “it’s a nonpermissive area for us to go."

The acting Navy Secretary had previously described the severity of the Iranian attack, telling a reporter that Iran “blew the hell out of Bahrain."

The absence of a complete damage assessment means the Pentagon's current $48.3 billion estimate does not reflect the full financial impact of the conflict, leaving lawmakers seeking a clearer picture of the war's total cost.