US intelligence agencies have obtained information indicating that Iran is developing plans for a possible radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons attack against senior members of President Donald Trump's administration in Washington, DC, CNN reported on Monday, citing seven American officials.

The intelligence has prompted heightened security preparations, although officials remain divided over whether Tehran possesses the means to carry out such an operation or intends to proceed with one.

According to CNN, the information includes specific potential targets and locations, but intelligence officials currently view the planning as an attempt by Iran to prepare possible courses of action rather than evidence of an imminent attack.

The White House emphasized that authorities are monitoring the situation but have not identified an immediate danger.

Spokesperson Lauren Bis told CNN the administration is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland."

Nevertheless, officials reportedly regard the intelligence as evidence that Iran is considering a significant escalation beyond the Middle East as it faces continued American military pressure and a blockade severely affecting its economy.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate," one source familiar with the intelligence said.

Several meetings were reportedly held during the past week to assess possible responses and strengthen security measures.

The developments follow reports that threats linked to Iran led the Secret Service to relocate Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to military housing last week.

Iran has previously been accused of planning attacks against American officials, including an alleged 2024 assassination plot targeting Trump. Earlier Iranian operations had largely focused on opportunities to attack American officials traveling outside the United States.

The latest intelligence, however, suggests Tehran is exploring the possibility of conducting an attack on American soil.

CNN reported that intelligence agencies have also intercepted Iranian communications claiming that materials potentially suitable for constructing explosives have already been concealed inside the United States.

Officials have not established the reliability of those claims, and assessments differ over whether Iran has actually positioned radioactive substances or chemical agents in the country.

Some national security officials nevertheless believe that such materials could have entered the United States years ago.

One source suggested that Iran's ability to conduct an unconventional attack may not have changed significantly, but that the pressure on the Iranian regime has increased its motivation to consider one.

A dirty bomb combines conventional explosives with radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but it can spread radioactive contamination across an area.

Experts cited in the report indicated that the initial explosion would likely account for most immediate casualties, while radioactive contamination could create longer-term health and environmental hazards.

Iran rejected the allegations concerning chemical weapons.

A spokesperson for Iran's United Nations mission said Tehran “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard."

The statement did not specifically address the reported intelligence concerning a possible dirty bomb attack.