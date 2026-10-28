US President Donald Trump commented for the first time on the elections in Israel in a post on Truth Social early Wednesday morning.

“When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the Endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America!" he wrote.

Trump endorsed Netanyahu twice before Tuesday's election. In the original endorsement , issued last Sunday, he presented Netanyahu as a crucial partner in Washington's efforts to confront Iran and prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The President suggested that replacing Netanyahu could complicate those efforts and potentially require the United States to assume greater responsibility for confronting the Iranian threat.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump warned.

A week later, Trump once again endorsed Netanyahu, sharing his endorsement from the previous week and urging Israeli voters to reelect the Prime Minister.

"When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of 'Death to America, Death to Israel,' and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!" Trump wrote in the second post.

On Monday, Trump denied that Netanyahu had requested another public endorsement ahead of Israel's election, rejecting a report that the Israeli leader's office had urged the White House to renew its support.

Speaking to reporters, Trump was asked about an Axios report published Sunday claiming that Netanyahu's office had been pressing the administration to issue a second endorsement.

“No, I never spoke to him about it," Trump responded.

“I think he has done a very good job as prime minister under very trying conditions," the President added.