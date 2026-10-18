US President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ("Bibi") Netanyahu for an additional term, warning of the consequences of "anyone other than Bibi" leading the country.

"To the Great People of Israel: Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, 'Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan,'" Trump wrote. "What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true?"

"It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job."

He warned, "If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so."

"Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself. Despite all of that, he has endured and, in fact, he has thrived! I have watched Bibi under the most trying of times. Normal men or women in such situations would have wilted under the pressure - But Bibi did not wilt, he actually got stronger, and maintains that same Strength today.

"This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much. Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! Thank you for your attention to this matter."