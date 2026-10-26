US President Donald Trump on Sunday re-shared his post of endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a week ago.

"To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the Endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful Military Operations in History but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the World’s Number One State Sponsor of Terror from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting Oil, and two levels of leadership, both Military and otherwise, are gone," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added, "When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of 'Death to America, Death to Israel,' and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!"

In his initial post last Sunday, Trump publicly backed Netanyahu for another term as Prime Minister, portraying him as an essential partner in confronting Iran and warning against a change in Israeli leadership.

"To the Great People of Israel: Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, 'Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan,'" Trump wrote. "What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true?"

Trump argued that Iran had been significantly weakened by military and economic measures but warned that further action could follow unless Tehran changed its conduct.

"It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job."

The President also suggested that Netanyahu's reelection would be important to maintaining the current approach toward Iran.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump warned.

Netanyahu subsequently released a video thanking Trump for his endorsement and highlighting their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Addressing Americans concerned about fuel costs, Netanyahu linked the Iranian nuclear threat to the potential consequences for energy prices.

“Let me say to the American people," he said, “if you’re worried about today’s gas prices, think of what will happen if Iran gets nuclear weapons - something that Donald Trump and I will never allow."

Netanyahu also predicted that the removal of Iran's current regime would bring down gas prices.

When the Iranian regime “disappears," Netanyahu continued, “gas prices will go down, and how - but only under Trump."

The Prime Minister concluded by praising Trump's leadership and its significance for the United States, Israel and their allies.

“The world has been fortunate," said Netanyahu, “America has been fortunate, America’s allies have been fortunate, Israel has been fortunate, and the Jewish people have been fortunate" to have a leader like Trump.