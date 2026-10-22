Netanyahu denies report about Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied a report that US President Donald Trump prevented Israel from launching a large-scale military offensive against Iran earlier this month, telling Arutz Sheva-Israel National News in an exclusive interview that the account is incorrect.

Asked about the report, according to which Israel had prepared to strike Iran but was stopped by the American President, Netanyahu responds: "It's an incorrect report. One day, the truth will come out."

He adds: "But the truth comes out all the time. You know, all these fake reports, they burn out, they fizzle out fairly quickly. Because eventually, the facts come out."

The Prime Minister's remarks come after the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the plans, that Netanyahu had instructed the IDF to prepare a major attack against Iran for the weekend of October 10, but that the operation was called off following opposition from Trump.

According to the newspaper, the IDF had begun preparations for a bombing campaign expected to last several days, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, power plants, other civilian infrastructure, and sites associated with the regime. The proposed offensive was reportedly intended to be more extensive than the joint Israeli-American military operation conducted in February.

The three sources cited by the Financial Times claimed that Trump's opposition was the primary reason the attack did not take place. According to the report, the President was concerned about the economic consequences of renewed hostilities, particularly rising energy prices, ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3.

Despite the reported cancellation, the newspaper cited a source who said that additional military action against Iran remained possible in the coming weeks.

"Either there will be a deal, or there will be an attack," the source told the Financial Times, explaining that Washington was seeking an agreement with Tehran regarding its nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz.

The report also followed an unannounced visit to Israel by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, during which he met with Netanyahu and senior Israeli defense officials. According to one of the newspaper's sources, Israeli officials presented the Americans with an updated list of potential targets in Iran based on intelligence collected in recent months.

The Financial Times noted that it remained unclear whether the United States was expected to participate in the proposed October operation or whether Israel had planned to act independently.

Last week, Axios similarly reported that Netanyahu and Trump had discussed the possibility of renewing military strikes against Iran ahead of the upcoming elections in both countries. An American official subsequently denied that such a conversation had taken place, while the Prime Minister's Office denied that Netanyahu was seeking to launch a war before the elections.

On Monday, Netanyahu released footage from an Israeli Air Force base showing a conversation with Trump in which the two leaders discussed completing their campaign against Iran.

"Donald, you said we have a job to finish, and we're going to finish it together," Netanyahu tells the American President.

Trump replies: "You're a great fighter, and we're going to prove that very soon. You're the man I want by my side."

Watch the full extensive interview.